Phil Lo Greco signs hot prospect Lucas Bahdi to managerial deal

RINGSIDE

Former welterweight contender Phil Lo Greco has announced his latest managerial signing in prospect Lucas Bahdi.

A fighter Lo Greco knows well, Bahdi is expected to be in the mix at the top level.

Speaking about the new acquisition, Lo Greco spoke to World Boxing News.

He said: “I’m pleased to announce that I’ve signed boxing’s hottest prospect, in my opinion.

“Lucas is 8-0, with 8 KO’s amd he’s a decorated amateur who was knocking guys out at international level.

“That’s when you know he is a puncher, especially when doing that in the amateurs at a high level.”

Outlining more about Bahdi, Lo Greco told WBN: “He’s from Niagara Falls, Canada. That is the same town as myself.

“I saw a kid walking in the gym over 10 yrs ago while I was there at the time. I didn’t know that boxing’s hottest prospect walked in the gym as a young teen.

“This kid doesn’t like it, he just loves knocking people out.

“He wants to prove that he belongs to be in the ring with the likes of Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko and all the top dogs at 135.

“It’s my job as his manager to guide him and help him get there.

“He’s had 8 fights in 8 months and it’s gonna be 9 fights in 9 Months next month.

“There is a lot of promoters already in the boxing business that wanna sign him but I will take my time and make a decision soon to see who he matches up best with.

“All I can say boxing will enjoy this guy and his fights. He will be a future world champion as he climbs the latter to stardom at the same time.”