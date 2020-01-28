Deontay Wilder outlines gameplan to ‘devastatingly’ defeat Tyson Fury

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Heavyweight puncher Deontay Wilder has outlined his plan to take out Tyson Fury for the count when the pair meet in Las Vegas next month.

Wilder, who holds the best KO ratio of all time in boxing, was close to obliterating Fury the last time they meet.

Dropping Fury once earlier in the fight, Wilder pummelled ‘The Gypsy King’ with a crushing combo in the twelfth.

Fury went down hard but somehow managed to survive. Even throwing punches back and see out the round on his toes.

Swapping coaches for the return, Fury has stated his own blueprint to halt the American in the second.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ isn’t so sure his rival believes that statement of intent.

“He believes in his heart that he’ll knock me out. I always teach people to speak it, believe it and receive it. The magic of it all is in the belief,” said Wilder.

“Though he’s saying those things, I don’t feel in his energy that he believes that. I feel like he’s nervous because of what happened the first time.”

On what he’s worked on to change the outcome of the second bout, Wilder added: “I just learned from the first fight that I need to be calmer.

“I’m going to be a lot more patient in this fight, just like in the second Luis Ortiz fight.

“The object of boxing is to win, not just to win rounds. And I win in devastating fashion.

“There are so many things that go through my head as I take my time to adjust and time my opponent’s movements.

I’m building the data I need to set him up for that perfect punch. There’s a lot of things that come with skills. Not just the average fundamentals.

“There are a lot of different things and that’s what makes boxing what it is. My ring IQ is very high and that’s how I set them up.

“I know everything he wants to do. He gave me 100% of him already.”







TRILOGY

The winner of the February 22 super-event at the MGM Grand can expect a huge offer from Anthony Joshua to meet later in the year.

Saudi Arabia has been touted as a potential venue for an undisputed unification with AJ.

Despite the big money incentive, Wilder and Fury have already agreed to a third fight – dependent on how the next installment pans out.

We shall see.