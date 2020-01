Chris ‘Sandman’ Thomas enjoys back-to-back knockouts

RINGSIDE

Toms River NJ’s, Chris “Sandman” Thomas 15-1-1, 10KO won by 1st rd knock out Saturday night at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

This win over Engleberto Valenzuela comes just two weeks after knocking out former regional WBC & WBA champion, Samir Barbosa in Atlantic City.

These back-to-back knockout victories should put Sandman right back into the super middleweight rankings.

Thomas, 21 years-old and his manager Shawn Darling are finalizing the details on an April 4 regional championship fight in Atlantic City.

He trains at Lacey Township’s Gladiator Gym and is also trained by Darling.

Thomas is a Teamsters truck driver, and 2016 Toms River South graduate.

He’s a promotional free agent.