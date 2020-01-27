Tyson Fury replaces ‘the man who saved career’ with ‘best in the business’

Ringside

Tyson Fury has taken measures to ensure a cut suffered against Otto Wallin doesn’t re-open on February 22nd. Better still, to also take good care if it does.

Following great work by Jorge Capetillo against Wallin, a cutman accredited by many with ‘saving Fury’s career’ last September, Fury has decided to replace the Mexican.

“Aye, aye Captain,” says the shipshape hale and hearty Heavyweight contender. Fury wants to avoid being marooned in the rematch against World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder.

In September, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye in a twelve-round fight against then-undefeated fighter Wallin.

There were times when it seemed that the fight might be stopped. But Fury was allowed to continue and won. This is despite cutting a crimson figure and raising an eyebrow or two.

The rematch with Wilder takes place on February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The first fight ended in a draw, in December 2018.

Wilder has stated that he intends to home in on the area of ​​the cut suffered by Fury, so the Briton has hired one of the best “cutman” to prevent an eye-opener.

Fury revealed that he will work with the experienced “cutman” Jacob “Stitch” Durán, who is highly adept in the field and has worked with boxers like Wladimir Klitschko.

"I'd like to Wellcome the best cutman in the business to my team, Stitch Duran," said Fury.







