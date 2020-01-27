Tommy Morrison widow raises appeal money as case re-opening is denied

Phil Jay

An appeal is set to begin following a Las Vegas judge denying a motion to re-open the case surrounding former heavyweight world champion Tommy Morrison.

Widow Trisha Morrison has campaigned tirelessly to clear her husband’s name since Tommy’s untimely passing in 2013.

Denials of a rumored HIV diagnosis and accusations of a cover-up have been made public by Trisha in the years since, which have culminated in a new blow.

An attempt to get Tommy’s evidence heard has been thrown out, leading to a money-raising exercise to launch an appeal.

Trisha decided to open several items from Tommy’s personal memorabilia collection in order to keep fighting.

FOR THE COURTS…I've never sold any of Tommy's things before. I've always given to charities or as prizes.

Keeping fans informed every step of the way, Trisha stating the following earlier this month:

JANUARY 14

DENIED – “163 DAYS..21 WEEKS..2 EMAILS TO THE JUDGE’S CHAMBERS..and today makes the decision to not reopen Tommy’s case,” said Trisha.

” HARMLESS ERROR ” …rules?

“…PLAINTIFF FAILS TO IDENTIFY ANY SUBSTANTIATED BASES FOR THIS COURT TO REVISIT ITS PRIOR DECISION, AND ACCORDINGLY THE COURT DENIES BOTH MOTIONS.”

JUSTICE DENIED…so on Jan.14.2020…despite Defense Counsels/Defendants/and their Witnesses having lied to the Court

JANUARY 19

JUSTICE DENIED – “So on Jan.14.2020…despite Defense Counsels/Defendants/and their Witnesses having lied to the Court (*harmless error was their new defense plea*) the Judge ruled it did not alter his previous decision that the #actual #original #case was filed too late which is why he “closed” the case.

“So now what? False testimony becomes a CRIMINAL case. A whole new case… RICO claim. Read a detailed description below of what that would entail…

“I have conclusive evidence to go down that road..but without an #honest attorney, it would take a lot of research and do I really want someone like Marc Ratner to go to jail if found guilty? I don’t think that would be Tommy’s wish.







FIGHTING

A friend of WBN before his death, Tommy Morrison has always battled with dignity to clear his name. Wife Trisha is now continuing this fight.

If you can help Trisha in any way, please contact her via the active Facebook page she keeps, which was once posted on by Tommy himself.

Use the link HERE to support – and thank you.