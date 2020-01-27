Transcending sports: Boxing pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

World Boxing News

The death of Kobe Bryant hit everyone hard over the weekend, with boxing no exception to the untimely passing of a sporting icon.

Bryant was killed, alongside eight other people, in a helicopter crash on the hills of Calabasas, California.

Weather conditions were reported to be poor at the time as LA Police had grounded their helicopters earlier that day.

Routinely using a chopper to get to and from basketball games, Bryant was expected to attend a game at the NBA legend’s own Mamba Sports Academy that afternoon.

Instead, the world is left mourning the tragic circumstances which killed nine people, including Bryant’s own daughter Gianna.

Kobe was named after a Japanese city, whose Mayor released a statement following the incident.

“Our city had the good fortune of crossing paths with Kobe Bryant as his father named him after the city, given his love of Kobe beef.

“Due to this connection with our city, Bryant came to visit the Kobe government office in 1998 to make a donation for the charity. And between 2001 to 2011, he became the city’s ambassador and told the world about us.

“Kobe Bryant was an international superstar, who also holds a special place for the people of Kobe city.

“We would once again like to express our gratitude for the support Kobe Bryant gave to this city and offer our heartfelt condolences.”

In what has now become his final tweet, Bryant posted a tribute of his own to another NBA great in LeBron James.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames,” he posted. “Much respect my brother,” after James overtook him to become the third-highest points scorer in NBA history on 33,655 points.







The boxing world reacted instantly with pain and heartbreak. Many airing their sadness via their accounts.

Here are just a few:

KELL BROOK

Terrible news regarding Kobe Bryant. The sporting world lost a true legend

Thoughts and prayers with his family.

RIP Champ

LENNOX LEWIS

Just devastating to even process this news of Kobe and Giana. A loss like this literally takes something from you on so many levels… as a friend, a fan, a spouse, and as a parent. #RIPKobe

FRANK BRUNO

My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s family, friends & fans. God bless you all, RIP

GEORGE FOREMAN

Kobe Bryant, Thank you for the years of your demonstration of “Fight” Gianna, Take your wings now and Soar like Dad. May all the family know a bit of us all died today. We rest in our Maker now.

MIKE TYSON

I mourn with the world. Lost a legend. No words. I’m messed up. RIP @kobebryant, Gianna and the rest of the passengers

TERENCE CRAWFORD

RIP @kobebryant. One of the greatest of all time. So sad. Thoughts with your family.