Eros Correa improves to 10-0 with fourth round victory

📷 Kyte Monroe

Last night in Tijuana, Mexico, Cali Boxing Management’s super-bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (10-0, 8 KOs), remained undefeated with a fourth-round knockout over Saul Garcia (3-1, 2 KOs).

Correa, who is from San Jose CA, fought Garcia at the Big Punch Arena, promoted by GM3 Boxing and Gonzalez Boxing Promotion.

For the first three rounds, Correa applied a ton of pressure upon Garcia with a strategic body attack, that saw Garcia on the ropes having to take cover.

In the fourth round, Correa landed a deadly lead right hand that sent Garcia to the canvas, as Garcia opted not to continue. With the win, Correa is that much closer to be in position for a world title shot. Correa is currently a promotional free agent, looking to sign with the right promoter. Four televised bouts are the goal for 2020.

“I wanted to make a statement and I feel I did,” said Eros Correa. “I am as active as I have ever been in my career and very grateful to be in this position. I will keep working hard and know a tremendous opportunity will come soon. My managers are doing a great job guiding my career and I’m thankful. I’m hoping to be back in the ring by late February or March.”

“We are one step closer to landing a big fight,” said Andrew Bocanegra, CEO of Cali Boxing Management. “Now that Eros has double digit wins, he’s in better position to be in a major step up fight. We are talking to a few folks about getting him a four-fight deal on television. 2020 will be a breakout year for Eros.”