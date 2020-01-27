Deontay Wilder had to take his sparring lickings in order to become a force

Phil Jay

World Boxing News heads back around nine years to 2011 when Deontay Wilder was 15-0 with 15 KO’s, all within four rounds.

A trend which continued until 2015 when Wilder finally landed himself a world heavyweight title.

The decision to reminisce comes after Wilder’s rival Dillian Whyte blew the whistle of potential knockdowns of ‘The Bronze Bomber’ by Wladimir Klitschko in 2012.

Klitschko was at the height of his powers at the time, whilst Wilder was an up and coming young buck, who soaking wet weighed about 225 pounds.

Holding a stone and a half advantage over a Wilder in his early 20’s, Klitschko is rumored to have laid the smackdown on the American.

We all know this is quite possible in the climate they fought at.

Wilder had experienced similar when sparring David Haye in England a year later. It was all in the learning process for up and comer.

In footage available on YouTube, Haye stunned and wobbled Wilder more than once. Proof the future ruler is frail and potentially open to being wiped out.

Knowing this, Wilder regularly trained alongside the best around. Developing a style to manipulate the possibility of a big shot landing.

Add to this the fact Wilder never falters when it comes to being aware of what could happen, and it was a shrewd move.

Those experiences with Klitschko, Haye, and others around that time would have been invaluable, Chiseling Wilder into the athlete he is today.

Right now, he’s very hard to fight against, such is the notion of any opponent that they themselves could be pummeled to the canvas in the blink of an eye.

Fighting Wilder becomes a very tiring affair for any challenger. They have to stay alert for every second of every round.

Sometimes, this fear can be more exhausting than actually throwing punches.







TYSON

There hasn’t been a fighter like this in the top division for some time. Someone who produces this kind of reaction from his foes. The last being ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

We saw Tyson’s vulnerability was eventually himself. Imploding on a cocktail of a party lifestyle and lack of training against Buster Douglas.

Unlike the 1980s and 1990s icon, Wilder lives and breathes his role as a title-holder. Therefore, a similar end to Wilder’s reign is doubtful.

It may well take a particular kind of fighter to derail him once and for all, one that can escape his bombs for 36 minutes. Or one, in a similar mold to himself, who can detonate whilst remaining unbelievably patient.

The former could be Tyson Fury on February 22nd, While some believe the latter is yet to arrive on the heavyweight scene.

Only time will tell.