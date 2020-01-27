Golden Boy President reveals ‘three of four options’ negotiating for Canelo

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott

Canelo Alvarez is the biggest name on the planet. Every fighter from middleweight to light-heavyweight division wants a piece of the Mexican superstar.

A fight against Canelo not only cements a chance to showcase their skills on the biggest stage of them all, but it also gives the opponent a life-changing payday.

Many names have been tipped to fight Canelo next in the fourth of his eleven-fight deal with DAZN.

Billy Joe Saunders is seemingly the favorite to get the nod, while fellow Englishman Callum Smith, Caleb Plant, nemesis Gennadiy Golovkin, Dmitry Bivol, and a retired Andre Ward have all been linked.

Eric Gomez, who`s known as an astute and tough negotiator, spoke of the demand his fighter has in boxing at the moment.

“Canelo`s in a special position. He can still make one hundred and sixty, easily make one hundred and sixty-eight, or move back up to one hundred and seventy-five,” Gomez said at a WBC event.

“We`re working on different options for him. He`ll decide what he wants to do.

“I can`t say who because we’re in negotiations. If I did it could mess them up, but there are three or four guys we`re looking at.”

DAZN is desperate to cement a trilogy between Canelo and GGG hence the eye-watering deal they secured with the latter in 2019 despite being at the ripe age of 37.

However, instead, the IBF champion is likely to fight mandatory Kamil Szeremeta in April next. This means a third installment would have to be in September on Mexican Independence weekend.







EASY

When asked if Canelo`s as tough a negotiator himself as he is up in the ring, Eric smiles and replies: “No…he`s very easy to work with when it comes to that because he always wants to fight the top guys.

“He wants to make history. He`s always said this himself. Etching his name with the greats.

“We`ve had him at his peak for a while now. His peak in the last five years. He`s a little older now, but he maintains himself. Kind of like Bernard Hopkins.

“Bernard had that discipline and when he trained he worked hard to look after his body. Canelo is very similar. He`s a consummate pro.”