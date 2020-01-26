Oscar De La Hoya offers Julio Cesar Chavez rounds after Jorge Arce

Ringside

Oscar De La Hoya has stated his intention to help ex-opponent Julio Cesar Chavez by going rounds with the legend for his charity.

Oh, boy…De La Hoya certainly says he wants a golden oldie opportunity to spar with his two-time rival and all-time friend Chavez.

Impudently nicknamed: “The Old Man” by Jorge “El Travieso” who sparred with him last November to help raise funds for recovering Christian Castillo, Julio dislodged Scamp`s head guard and smacked his bottom after the final bell of the three-round exhibition. Not bad for an old chap!

Now “Golden Gramps” wants a chance to do the same to the Old Fellow, but he`ll have to wait his turn because JC and Travieso have a “Grudge, grunge, grunt” rematch on March 7th.

As an uppity youngster, Oscar was sent on a downward trajectory to the canvass by Julio in a sparring session. This time he`s hoping the gloves will be a bit more pillow-like. As for returning the canvass compliment, Oscar says he doubts it, as he freely concedes that in his two fights with granite jawed Julio, he wasn`t able to deck him. Oscar says the charity funds would be ideal for JC`s Foundation, which does marvelous work in combatting drug addictions.







RUSSELL

World Boxing Council featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. will defend his crown against undefeated Mongolian fighter Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar, on Saturday, February 8 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Russell leads a Premier Boxing event Champions to be broadcast live on SHOWTIME.

Gary, from Capitol Heights, Maryland (30-1, 18 KOs) won the WBC title in 2015 when he knocked out multi-division champion Jhonny Gonzalez.

His rival Nyambayar, 27 (11-0, 9 KOs) represented Mongolia at the 2012 Olympic Games, but now lives in the United States and is training outside of Las Vegas.

Nyambayar in the 126-pound rankings, after gaining important victories.