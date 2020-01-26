Oscar De La Hoya on why Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo II WON’T happen

World Boxing News

📸 Tom Casino

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya has ruled out the possibility of a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and pound for pound king Canelo.

Speaking as talks continue for Canelo to return to action on May 2 in Las Vegas, De La Hoya was adamant things have moved up.

Given the fact Canelo’s last fight took place at light-heavyweight, the ten-time world title-holder says Mayweather is now out of the weight range.

“I think the weight is just too much now,” De La Hoya told TMZ. “Canelo can’t make 154. He fought at 175. It’s impossible.”

De La Hoya continued by saying it won’t happen “unless Floyd gets to 168.”

Mayweather is set to return following a three-years professional absence this year. ‘Money’ made the confirmation at the back end of last year.

Planning a massive boxing event, plus a collaboration with UFC head Dana White, Mayweather is set to make at least $200 million.

Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov are the leading candidates to be in the opposite corner.

For Canelo, the Mexican has a far longer list of potential opponents for his next bout.

Gennadiy Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders, Demetrius Andrade, Callum Smith, and Dmitry Bivol are just a handful of those who are in the running.







UPDATE

De La Hoya recently gave an update on the progress of negotiations.

He said: “Saul’s in a position where he can pick and chose who he wants to fight. Canelo’s a fighter who always wants to fight the best because he wants to challenge himself.

“Stepping up to 175 pounds wasn`t an easy task and he passed with flying colors.

“We will speak to his camp and discuss the possibilities. But I can assure you that the next guy he fights will be another difficult task, will be another historical fight that he`ll give us.

“It would be difficult to get [Canelo] back to 160 pounds. It would be like when I fought Bernard Hopkins. Then when I came back down to one hundred forty-seven to fight Manny Pacquaio.

“It could make you a weak fighter. But Saul knows what he`s doing. He has a great team and a great trainer. So only he knows how his body feels.

“When we sit down with their team we will iron out an opponent and we`ll announce soon.”