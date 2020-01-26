Fighting Kubrat Pulev was NOT part of Anthony Joshua’s 2020 plan

World Boxing News

Anthony Joshua has discussed his redemption win and plans for 2020 in an ideal world without the push of mandatory orders.

The two-time unified heavyweight world boxing champion appeared at a Club Wembley members event recently where he was interviewed by former cruiserweight world champion and Sky Sports presenter, Johnny Nelson.

Below are some of the questions aimed at AJ:

How admiration for Ruiz gave him the drive to regain his titles:

It was a great time to be a fighter after I lost because no one could rattle me and no coach could push me beyond my limits. I was in beast mode,” said Joshua, who was appearing at a Club Wembley members event in London.

“Watching Andy on the other side of the world let me see what it was to be a world champion. When I saw Andy Ruiz being admired I thought “I want some of that”. That gave me the drive to regain my titles – seeing it from the other side what admiration is and appreciation for your craft.







On how the rematch was a mental challenge:

The whole fight was a mental situation. If you want the same result I do the same thing and that’s why I had to change certain aspects.

“I just needed to win and I had to do what I had to do to win.

“In terms of sticking to a game plan, it’s difficult to do it for 12 rounds. When I looked at Ruiz and saw he was three stone heavier than me I thought if he catches me he’s going to knock me out!

“So this fight was all about skill.

On fighting at Wembley again and who he’d like to fight in 2020:

I would 100% love to fight again at Wembley, it’s mad to say I’ve boxed here it’s a blessing. If it was up to me, in 2020 I’d fight Usyk and the winner of Wilder versus Fury.

