WBC champion trolled about gender ‘tests positive for banned substance’

Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions have released a statement on what has been described as WBC champion, ‘Alejandra Jimenez testing positive for a banned substance’.

Jimenez, already the subject of crass talk over her gender, apparently popped dirty after a world title win over Franchon Crews-Dezurn. She had become a two-weight world champion.

Boiling down from heavyweight to super middleweight, Jimenez dropped a mass amount of weight to fulfill her goal.

De La Hoya now says a VADA routine check came back positive.

“It is extremely unfortunate to learn that WBC and WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Alejandra Jimenez (13-0-1, 9 KOs) has tested positive for banned substances after her title fight with Franchon Crews-Dezurn (6-2, 2 KOs) on January 11,” said De La Hoya.

“As Franchon’s promoter, we are incredibly disappointed for her as she worked incredibly hard to defend her titles.

“However, our job is to ensure the safety of our fighters both inside and outside of the ring.

“Thus, we have always assisted and supported testing through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) for all of our world championship fights.

“Jimenez’s fight against Franchon Crews-Dezurn is no exception.

“Now our job is to find justice for Franchon by working closely with the WBC and the WBO in order to reinstate her as a world champion.”







WBC

The WBC had previously released a statement on Jimenez. This followed vile trolling over her gender and sexuality.

They said: “It is shameful and regrettable to read the irresponsible, defamatory, discriminatory and untrue comments on social media. They are concerning Alejandra Jimenez.

“She is our proud WBC Super Middleweight World Champion.

“The individuals writing such rubbish and the organizations publishing it have zero moral integrity. It is the WBC’s duty to set the record straight and to stop the horrible and inhuman attack on a person who is an example. A motivation to the world.

“In a sport like boxing, which traditionally has prided itself for being accepting of people from all strata of life, and on the diversity of its participants, our Champion Alejandra Jimenez is being the target of attacks for having the courage to live an openly gay lifestyle. Manifesting an appearance that is pleasing to her and her community.

“Alejandra Jimenez is being bullied and deprived of the most deserving moment of glory. She should be lauded due to being a role model she is.

“Instead, she finds herself having to defend her appearance and lifestyle.

“The false and completely unsubstantiated accusations hurled at our Jimenez, offend the boxing community as well as society, but most importantly, Alejandra.

“The WBC remains proud of our Champion. We recognize her amazing accomplishments. We continue to stand by her due to her glory.

A huge can of worms has now been opened. More scrutiny will be labeled at Jimenez due to the findings.

Above all, the overturning of her victory could be the least of the problems faced.