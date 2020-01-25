Twitter war ERUPTS after famous UK boxing gym drug test failure remark

SOCIAL MEDIA

A mass debate opened up on Twitter on Friday evening following a World Boxing Council announcement made over a failed drug test.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman made the ratification after being informed by drug testers earlier that day.

He said: @Vada_Testing has notified the @WBCBoxing about an adverse finding from Cruiserweight contender Yves Ngabu from an out of competition sample collected in Sheffield UK on January 7 under the WBC Clean Boxing Program.

“The protocol has begun to attend this case.”

Ngabu trained under Dominic Ingle at the world-famous Ingle Gym for the clash, which saw the Belgian defeated by world-rated contender Lawrence Okolie.

The Ingle Gym is noted for bringing through the likes of Kell Brook, Junior Witter, Johnny Nelson, Ryan Rhodes, and the great Prince Naseem Hamed.

But it wasn’t long before Okolie joined the conversation regarding his opponent with a tweet that instantly went viral.

“On them Ingle pringles,” Okolie stated before other fellow professionals waded in.

Liam Williams, who trains at under Dominic, told Okolie in no uncertain terms to be careful making accusations.

“Shut your mouth silly b***ocks,” said Williams before Okolie decided against getting involved in a heated back and forth.

“You’re a great fighter, keep up the good work,” responded ‘The Sauce’.

Williams replied: “Yes so don’t be labelling the “camp” pisses me off because people labelling the camp are basically saying I’m a cheat as well because I train there.”

Notably, Tony Bellew and Sunny Edwards then didn’t hold back with their thoughts when joining in too.

“Now this is how you announce someone has possibly failed a test,” said Bellew to Sulaiman’s original confirmation.

“The correct procedure has been followed! VADA always does it the correct way! Pay attention UKAD you could learn how to do things properly!

“How many times is this gonna happen with this coach (Dominic Ingle) in question?”

A fan waded in stating Bellew was quick to comment on test fails not involving Matchroom fighters. ‘The Bomber’ quickly shut that down.

“Not at all! I have known people/friends to fail a test due to an energy drink or over the counter product!

“However, I wouldn’t be friends with someone who’s actually injecting PED’s that’s for sure! Professional Boxing is dangerous enough without the cheats!”

When asked about Okolie’s statement, Bellew added: “I know that many clean fighters also come out of there but I think this will be the 5/6th fail from that stable!

“Kell (Brook) has never failed a test! Naz (Prince Naseem Hamed) never failed a test! Johnny (Nelson) never failed a test!

“I don’t know of any other gym In the country providing so many failed tests!”

Ingle did have something to say back to Bellew. It read: “I always advise fighters to engage their brains before speaking. (It’s) not something Tony Bellew does, but he made plenty and fair play. Gotta love him for that.

“I don’t think he’s quite forgiven me for the life and death he had with Bob Ajisafe.”

INGLE

British super-flyweight Sunny Edwards then got involved, and likes others, copped a comeback from Ingle himself.

“No wonder they call the Ingle Gym ‘The Lab,'” said Edwards.

The whole thing is a sad state of affairs and proves rivalries between UK gyms are not in a healthy place.

For Ngabu, the 31-year-old can expect harsh punishment if found guilty for the failure, which came at a time when the UK is in the midst of a crisis surrounding its own testing procedures.

Liam Cameron was recently banned for four years after testing positive for a small amount of cocaine. The Sheffield man claims the harsh punishment was a result of him not pleading guilty to something he says he didn’t do.

Cameron decided to retire, rather than attempt a costly appeal.