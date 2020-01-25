Shane McGuigan comments as Top Rank LOSE first Josh Taylor purse bid

World Boxing News

Shane McGuigan made a ‘good for you’ comment to Sampson Boxing after the promoter won a purse bid to stage Josh Taylor’s next fight.

Taylor, who recently severed ties with Shane and father Barry on conflicting terms, is due to make a mandatory defense with the IBF.

‘The Tartan Tornado’ opted to leave the McGuigans for Top Rank. It came following an agreement with Bob Arum on the back of a World Boxing Super Series victory.

The endgame for Taylor is a four-belt clash with fellow-unified super-lightweight ruler Jose Ramirez later this year.

But first, Taylor must battle Apinun Khongsong under whatever terms Sampson Boxing deems viable.

“Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing proudly announces he has won today’s IBF purse bid for the right to promote Scottish IBF Junior Welterweight Champion Josh Taylor’s mandatory defense against Thailand’s Apinun Khongsong,” they confirmed.

“Held at the IBF’s office in Springfield, NJ, Lewkowicz submitted a winning bid of $1.32M. This topped Top Rank’s submission of $1.26M.

“Under IBF rules, the fight must take place within 90 days of the bid or by April 20, 2020.

“Champion Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) will be entitled to 65% of the winning bid ($858,000) while Khongsong (16-0, 13 KOs) will receive 35% ($462,000).”







UK VENUE

Despite the bidding loss, Taylor has been reassured Sampson will take the fight where the money is – on the Scot’s home soil.

“The exact date and site are, as of now, unknown. But Lewkowicz says he will get to work immediately arranging the particulars. He wishes to reassure Taylor’s UK fans they will not be deprived of seeing their hero in action.

“I am honored to be promoting this fight between these two warriors. I want to make it clear I would not cheat UK fans of seeing this fight live,” said Lewkowicz.

“It will be in Great Britain or Scotland. Please be patient, I will announce the full details very soon.”

Shane’s quip to the purse bid outcome shows relations between the McGuigans and Taylor remain tender after the parting.