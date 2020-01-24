‘Get up you son of a b****!’ – Classic Wilder vs Fury / Rocky mash-up video

SOCIAL MEDIA

📸 Esther Lin

Top Rank has done it again with a classic mash-up clip of Tyson Fury’s last round knockdown against Deontay Wilder mixed with the hit movie Rocky.

TR’s social media video whizz kid has come up trumps again with a clip that has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

In it, Fury is pummeled to the ground famously by Wilder in the twelfth, only to be resurrected after around seven seconds.

Fury looked out, he was gone. But somehow he came back.

Two massive blows by Wilder, the biggest puncher in the sport and of the modern era, weren’t enough to nail ‘The Gypsy King’ to the canvas.

This has inspired Top Rank to put the enthralling incident to Rocky movie clips, which worked perfectly.

‘Get up you son of a b****, cos Mickey loves ya!’ (from Rocky V).

View for yourself ahead of one of the biggest fights in decades on February 22 in Las Vegas.

🗣 “GET UP YOU SON OF A B*TCH.”

Mickey loves you, @TysonFury. #WilderFury2 | February 22 | PPV pic.twitter.com/V4pI4fajWp — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 22, 2020

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. It has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22.