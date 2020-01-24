Liam Smith clarifies Clean Boxing registration after WBC ratings removal

World Boxing News

📷 Mark Robinson

Former world champion Liam Smith has clarified his World Boxing Council Clean Boxing Program registration was completed after being removed from the ratings.

WBC bosses released information to outline Smith’s ejection from eligibility for a shot at their green and gold belt.

They said:

Liam Smith who was # 10 in the super welterweight division left the WBC world rankings in January. He did not fulfill his registration of the Clean Boxing Program at the end of the 90-day term.

Recall that it is imperative for the WBC to work in education and awareness, to help all people involved in sport learn the dangers of using substances to improve performance (PED), which eventually create major problems in the health of athletes.

At this point in the webinar, which is available on all WBC and CBP websites, specific information is shown to highlight the risks and dangers of using these substances.

Soon after, Smith moved to show proof of his paperwork.

Was signed up for it last year, not sure why I have to do it again but, here it is. 🤷🏻‍♂️ be sent out first thing. @WBCBoxing pic.twitter.com/qyueJBusXw — Liam Smith (@LiamBeefySmith) January 23, 2020

“(The WBC Clean Boxing Program) Was signed up for it last year,” said Smith. “(I’m) not sure why I have to do it again but, here it is. (It will) be sent out first thing.”

The WBC has a good record of reinstated boxers immediately once it’s been sorted out between both parties. The sanctioning body does also put out several warnings to boxers.

GARCIA vs REDKACH

Danny “Swift” Garcia will defend his Silver Welter title against Ukrainian Ivan Redkach this Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It’s a fight organized by TGB Promotions. Also as part of the Premier Boxing Champions series with television broadcast by Showtime.

Ivan Redkach, who has a professional record of 23-4-1, 18 knockouts. He says he must defeat Garcia to show the world that he has what it takes to be a world champion.

Ivan comes from knocking out former world champion Devon Alexander in six rounds last year.

While Danny (35-2, 21 knockouts) knocked out Adrián Granados (20-8-2, 14 knockouts, 1 NC) in the seventh round on April 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.