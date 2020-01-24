EXCLUSIVE: John Ryder disappointed as Callum Smith rematch talks stall

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

Talks between super-middleweight rivals John Ryder and Callum Smith have come to a halt – for now, World Boxing News has been informed.

As WBN reported first last week, Ryder was in talks with divisional number one Smith about gaining a second bite at the 168-pound title.

Ryder put on a career-best performance in November to seemingly take Smith’s strap in Liverpool only to be shocked on the scorecards.

Since then, Ryder and representative Charlie Sims have campaigned for a second fight in order to gain a definitive winner.

There’s only one problem at the present time – and that’s Canelo.

Everyone between 168 and 175 pounds is currently in limbo as the shortlist for a crack at the flame-haired king of the sport grows by the day.

According to Sims, Ryder is an outside consideration, alongside Smith. And as WBN also confirmed, Billy Joe Saunders.

But Sims has since informed WBN that even if Smith doesn’t get the golden ticket for May 2, the World Boxing Super Series winner may not return to talks with Ryder.

“We were in early stages of talking about the rematch as it’s the fight we wanted,” Sims exclusively told World Boxing News.

“But now I’m hearing Smith is waiting on Canelo. Also that he maybe wants to fight in the USA this April.

“At this stage, he doesn’t want to unify with Billy Joe Saunders or fight John Ryder in a rematch, that’s according to Joe Gallagher.

“Everyone just has to sit and wait on Canelo to make a decision. But nobody knows who it will be.

“There’s been paper talk that Canelo won’t be fighting Billy Joe Saunders and hasn’t even called for or mentioned Smith.

“Canelo is again in the news now as they are saying a potential fight with Murata is a maybe.

“On the flipside, John himself isn’t being ruled out for Canelo either. We know there could be a WBA title defence there for John.

“At the end of the day, if Canelo chooses not to fight Smith, we want and believe we should have that rematch.







SAUNDERS

“If we don’t get it then will we look to open talks with Billy Joe for an all-UK fight. That’s obviously if Smith decides not to fight Ryder and Canelo doesn’t choose Billy Joe.

“There’s a lot that has to happen before we can sort out any details.

“We will fight any of the world champions. That’s where Ryder belongs.

“Hopefully we will know by next week. But If we can’t get Canelo, and Smith won’t unify with Saunders, let’s do an all British showdown!

“Smith vs Ryder 2 or Saunders vs Ryder is what the fans will want to see,” he concluded.