Floyd Mayweather advisor defends Al Haymon over Andy Ruiz accusations

World Boxing News

📸 Mayweather Promotions

Floyd Mayweather advisor Leonard Ellerbe has reacted with surprise to comments attributed to Andy Ruiz Jr’s father Andy Sr.

Speaking regarding their recent parting, ex-trainer Manny Robles laid the blame for their separation at the door of Al Haymon.

Robles said Ruiz Sr. described Haymon as the catalyst for the two severing ties despite winning the world heavyweight title together.

The respected coach had revealed the happening in an interview with ESPN.

“They (Al Haymon and PBC) apparently told them that they didn’t want the same thing to repeat itself, again,” he said. “It is what it is, I don’t know what to tell you. It’s not the first time it’s happened to me.

“I’m sure it’s not the first time it’s happened to other coaches. It happens time and time again.

“We always end up getting the short end of the stick. But it is what it is, you keep moving forward.”

In response to the Ruiz Sr. statement relayed by Robles, Ellerbe revealed his shock.

“That’s an outright lie about Al! Completely absurd!”

‘It’s a big ass lie’ and ‘nonsense’ are just two of the other comments made by Ellerbe.

REPUTATION

Others who know Haymon gave their reaction.

“This was the dumbest statement they could’ve made,” said world champion Jamel Herring. “Never have I’ve known Al to FORCE anyone to leave their trainer smh.”

In direct response to WBN’s article, Ishe Smith added: “I don’t believe that.’







Promoter Richard Poxon, who has worked with Haymon recently, aired his views.

“Not all Fairytales have a happy ending. TOGETHER they pulled off a huge upset. Ruiz goes off, listens to nobody, has the return (fight) in poor shape.

“Blames himself after fight. A month later sacks his trainer. As the old saying goes, You Can Take a Horse to Water but…”

He then added: “And as an aside to this, no way would Al Haymon have told Ruiz to change trainer. I just don’t see it.

“Sad situation but Manny isn’t the first trainer for this to happen to and he DEFINITELY won’t be the last.”