Dillian Whyte reveals Andy Ruiz Jr. offer, urges deal to be accepted

The Briton continues in his pursuit of making a big fight.
Whyte, known as ‘The Bodysnatcher’ posted on social media. He called out Mexico’s first world heavyweight champion and revealed an offer has been made.
“You just lost control. It went to your head. We made an offer, let’s get the fight on man. Who cares about all that I just want all the smoke.”
Whyte mocked the video of Ruiz, who reflects back on his famous June 1 win over Anthony Joshua, before discussing his motivation to come back better than ever in his next fight.
Unimpressed, Whyte is seemingly one of those ‘doubters’ Ruiz mentions in the video.
It remains to be seen whether the pair collide but as it stands, Alexander Povetkin is a front-runner for the Briton.
Following a scandal over a failed drug test, Whyte returned to action in Saudi Arabia last month. He defeated Mariusz Wach over ten rounds.
