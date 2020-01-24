Dillian Whyte reveals Andy Ruiz Jr. offer, urges deal to be accepted

SOCIAL MEDIA

📸 Ed Mulholland

Dillian Whyte, the heavyweight division’s most active fighter to not have challenged for world honors, has upped the ante on Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Briton continues in his pursuit of making a big fight.

Whyte, known as ‘The Bodysnatcher’ posted on social media. He called out Mexico’s first world heavyweight champion and revealed an offer has been made.

“You just lost control. It went to your head. We made an offer, let’s get the fight on man. Who cares about all that I just want all the smoke.”

Whyte mocked the video of Ruiz, who reflects back on his famous June 1 win over Anthony Joshua, before discussing his motivation to come back better than ever in his next fight.

Unimpressed, Whyte is seemingly one of those ‘doubters’ Ruiz mentions in the video.

This guy need to stop all the talk about this that and all this bs you just lost control it went you your head we made an offer let’s get the fight on man who cares about all that I just want all the smoke #CANMAN pic.twitter.com/Uapew1OLOC — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) January 24, 2020

POVETKIN

It remains to be seen whether the pair collide but as it stands, Alexander Povetkin is a front-runner for the Briton.

Following a scandal over a failed drug test, Whyte returned to action in Saudi Arabia last month. He defeated Mariusz Wach over ten rounds.







