Garcia vs Redkach / Hurd vs Santana – Showtime weights

Ringside

📷 Amanda Westcott

Weights have been finalized for Saturday night’s first big card of the year as Danny Garcia faces Ivan Redkach in a WBC welterweight title eliminator.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME

WBC Welterweight Title Eliminator – 12-Rounds

Danny Garcia – 147 lbs.

Ivan Redkach – 146 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Connecticut), Tony Paolillo (New York), Don Trella (Connecticut)

Super Welterweight Bout – 10-Rounds

Jarrett Hurd – 154 ½ lbs.

Francisco Santana – 155 lbs.

Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Larry Hazzard, Jr. (New Jersey), Julie Lederman (New York); Kevin Morgan (New York)

WBO Junior Featherweight Title Eliminator – 12-Rounds

Stephen Fulton, Jr. – 122 lbs.

Arnold Khegai – 121 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Steve Willis; Judges: Frank Lombardi (Connecticut), John McKaie (New York), Waleska Roldan (New York)

FLASH QUOTES:

DANNY GARCIA

“We’re going to go in there and fight the Danny Garcia fight. If he wants to brawl, he can do his thing, but just don’t get too excited because I’ve got two hammers waiting for him. Don’t try too hard because you might knock yourself out.

“I love the Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York has always shown me a lot of love, all my fans from Philly, all my fans from all around the world show me love. The atmosphere is going to be crazy tomorrow, I can’t wait.”

IVAN REDKACH

“This training camp, I didn’t have to work at losing weight, I just had to work at beating Danny. I believe in my game plan, I believe in the training camp that we had, that’s why I’m going to knock him out. I’ve already visualized it.”







SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN Live Streaming Online – 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Super Lightweight Bout – 8-Rounds

Patrick Harris – 140 ¾ lbs.

Clay Burns – 139 ½ lbs.

Welterweight Bout – 8-Rounds

Keeshawn Williams – 150 lbs.

Gaku Takahashi – 147 ¼ lbs.

Middleweight Bout – 6-Rounds

Lorenzo Simpson – 159 ½ lbs.

Antonio Hernandez – 159 lbs.

The digital offering will be streamed live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page leading into the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast.