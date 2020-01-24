Perplexed Anthony Joshua blasts Tyson Fury for Conor McGregor ‘lies’

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson / Esther Lin

Anthony Joshua is not happy with Tyson Fury’s antics of late but still wants to meet his UK rival in the ring as soon as possible.

Speaking about a potential match-up in the summer, Joshua gave a few reasons as to why the collision is tastier than ever.

“He bet on Charles Martin to beat me, he bet on Joseph Parker to beat me! He’s a bit of a waffler. Fury does what Fury does. He said that he spoke to Conor McGregor on the phone? That was a lie as well,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

Despite the dislike between the pair, Joshua is adamant he wants Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder next month in order to move closer to an all-British blockbuster.

“I’m supporting Fury because imagine the local kids being able to watch the undisputed championship fight on their doorstep. I’d love it to be here in the UK,” he stated.

Joshua is lining up a title defence for May, potentially in England. US venues are also being considered, as WBN revealed earlier this week.

Kubrat Pulev is expected to be in the opposite corner for what will be a comedown for AJ from his clashes with Andy Ruiz in 2019.

A defeat and a loss brought the 30-year-old an unexpected boost to his legacy as Joshua can now claim to be a two-time heavyweight ruler.

The one fight which doesn’t seem any closer to happening is opposite Deontay Wilder. This is the encounter everybody wants.

Aiming to make an offer to Wilder on one hand and targeting Fury on another, gives conflicting signals to fans and media, though.







WILDER vs JOSHUA

Wilder’s handler Shelly Finkel is unimpressed with talk of a money-spinning offer from Joshua. Furthermore, the New Yorker recently told WBN his thoughts.

“I don’t know what Anthony Joshua is talking about,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News. “We are not interested in any offer.

“Deontay’s and our focus is on Tyson Fury. At this moment, we are not focusing on anything else.”

More will become clear once Wilder and Fury trade blows again in February, although a third meeting is already contracted.