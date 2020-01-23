Nicklaus Flaz to battle Miguel Ángel Suárez on Jan 31 ‘A Puno Limpio’

RINGSIDE

The former member of the Puerto Rican National Amateur Boxing Team, Nicklaus Flaz will face Argentina’s Miguel Ángel Suárez, while in a “civil war” the Puerto Ricans Israel “El Heredero” Vázquez and René Santiago will fight for the WBO Latino belt at 108 pounds in two of the main fights of the first “A Puño Limpio” of 2020, to be held on January 31, at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing which will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

“Nicklaus Flaz will fight against experienced Miguel Suarez, from Argentina, in a 10-round fight to start our 2020 series, which will also have two regional title fights and a total of eight bouts,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP .

The Vega Alta native Nicklaus Flaz (8-1, 6 kos), who comes from two victories by KO in the A Puño Limpio shows of September and November 2019, will fight at 10 rounds and 147 pounds against Suárez (15- 5, 9 kos) on one of the main clashes of the evening.

In another co-main bout, Israel “El Heredero” Vázquez (10-3-2, 7 kos), son of former three-time world monarch Wilfredo Vázquez and brother of also former world champion Wilfredo Vázquez Jr., will face René Santiago (7-2, 6 kos) for the WBO Latino title at 108 pounds scheduled to 10 rounds.

For a WBO regional belt at 126 pounds, Puerto Rican Pedro “Pedrito” Márquez (11-1, 7 kos) will face the Dominican Juan Carlos Peña (30-1, 22 kos) at 10 rounds.

The action will also have two bouts at six rounds. In the first one Jean Rivera (6-1, 1 kos) faces Mexican Rodrigo Solís (4-2-1, 2 kos) at 149 pounds, and Abiel Álamo (5-2, 4 kos) will fight against Luis Enrique Rivera (2-8, 2 kos) at 132 pounds.

In four rounds fights, Jonathan Irizarry (3-1, 3 kos) will fight against Argentina’s José Aubel (8-7, 7 kos) at 134 pounds; Christian Barreto (4-0, 4 kos) will face Jesus Feliciano (0-15) at 135 pounds, and Yadiel Camacho will debut against an opponent to be announced at 120 pounds.