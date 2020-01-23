Why Floyd Mayweather could take May 2 Las Vegas date from Canelo

Phil Jay

📸 Emilio Sanchez / Idris Erba / Wendell Alinea

Floyd Mayweather could be ready to up the ante for his return to action as Canelo Alvarez continues the selection process for his next bout.

Pound for Pound number one Canelo has drawn up his shortlist for a return to the ring on May 2nd of 2020. As we know, several names are in the frame.

WBN exclusively confirmed this week that Billy Joe Saunders is one of those potentials, alongside the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin and Demetrius Andrade.

As explained – and such are Canelo’s ambitions, pretty much anyone holding a world title between 168 and 175 is a target.

Canelo has earmarked his usual Cinco de Mayo appearance for Las Vegas. Golden Boy had that date locked in at the back end of last year.

But that was before an official announcement by Floyd Mayweather of his imminent return.

Mayweather held the Cinco de Mayo weekend slots for the most part of his later career (either side of many retirements). And as we also know, the ‘Money’ man did step aside for Canelo in 2017.

Facing Conor McGregor in a crossover clash, Mayweather opted to fight in August. This allowed Canelo to face Gennady Golovkin that September.

It was a great gesture by Mayweather, considering the fact he has the power to take any date he wants in his home city.

This time may not be a similar case, though.

A huge Floyd return is on the cards in the next few months. Manny Pacquiao is strongly-linked to being in the opposite corner.

This means Mayweather will want the biggest date possible for any multi-million dollar rematch.







MAYPAC 2

As WBN stated last year, the perfect pin in the calendar for ‘MayPac 2’ would be exactly five years on from their original clash.

May 2 of 2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the most lucrative fight of all time. A Pay-Per-View collision which sold 4.6 million buys.

So Mayweather may not be willing to play second fiddle to Canelo on this occasion. This could force Canelo to change his plans and look elsewhere for his next site.

If it comes down to a straight battle between Mayweather and Canelo for that spot, there’s only going to be one winner.

The work Mayweather does for the Nevada community and tourism attracted to his strip clubs and gym – means the five-weight world title-holder holds considerable favor with the Commission.

If Floyd wants May 2, Floyd gets May 2. It really is as simple as that.

Talks are continuing between Canelo and his team. Tentative training has already begun for what will remain a spring return either way.

Who he faces and where he campaigns for his next outing remain a mystery – for now.