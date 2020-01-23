Mic drop moment as Canelo shuts down Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. taunts

SOCIAL MEDIA

Canelo Alvarez gave the perfect response to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. after the latter bizarrely challenged Alvarez to a rematch at 175-pounds.

This latest exchange comes fresh from one of Chavez’s most underwhelming defeats thus far. Chavez refused to leave his stool in defeat to Daniel Jacobs late in 2019.

Going into that fight, Chavez weighed-in at closer to light heavyweight than the original limit of 168-pounds. He lost a significant amount of his pay purse for his trouble.

Chavez has previous history with Canelo dating back to 2017. Losing every round to the pound for pound king in Las Vegas.

WBN was in attendance that night. Witnessing a poor display by the former WBC middleweight ruler.

In what is a translation of what was said in an interview ESPN Deportes, Chavez said: “I challenge you in 175 LBS the day you want.”

"Te reto en las 175 LIBRAS el día que tú quieras". 🗣 Julio César Chávez Jr. mandó mensaje para el @Canelo 👀🥊 VIDEO https://t.co/y7N5PGJZ3T — ESPN Boxeo (@ESPNBoxeo) January 21, 2020

Canelo, who is currently negotiating who his next opponent will be, with Billy Joe Saunders and others in line for the opportunity on Cinco de Mayo weekend, left the social media world in stitches with a ‘mic drop’ reply.

He said: “Instead of challenging people, ask your dad for help. You need it.”

The 29-year-old was referencing all-time great Chavez Sr. who appeared frustrated with his son’s recent performance against Jacobs at ringside.

En vez de estar retando a la gente pídele ayuda a tu papá, la necesitas. https://t.co/rwK4EBq5Rz — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) January 22, 2020

Canelo’s tweet escalated further with David Faitelson warning the three-weight champion to show respect to the first-generation Chavez.

Faitelson said: “@Canelo: answer whatever you want to @jcchavezjr1. That is your problem, but I beg you to have a lot of education and class to refer to @jcchavez115, the best Mexican boxer of all time and also a great person … with Julio Sr., keep your antics.”

To which Alvarez concluded: “Ah b****** … the cover came out. Check well what he says, Mr. Chavez never disrespects him.

Ah cabron… salió la funda 😂 checa bien lo que dice, al sr Chavez jamás le falte al respeto. https://t.co/Ub8kZp87kv — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) January 22, 2020









REMATCH

Chavez is not ever considered anywhere near the radar of Canelo despite the pair enjoying a successful event in May almost three years ago.

Two million PPV buys tells it’s own story and possibly why Eddie Hearn wanted to work with Chavez in the first place.

A win over Jacobs may well have led a massively unnecessary Canelo vs Chavez Jr. rematch. Thankfully, this won’t ever happen.