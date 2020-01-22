Wilfredo Mendez to defend world title on February 8 in Panama

RINGSIDE

📷 PRBBP

Puerto Rican Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez will defend for the second time his WBO 105 pound belt when he faces Ecuadorian Pedro Villegas on Saturday, February 8, at El Panama Hotel in Panama City, Panama, as part of the “WBO Tournament of Champions “, which will be presented by the G & V Entertainment in association with PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) and Spartan Boxing.

Méndez (15-1, 5 kos), 23, comes from a victoryto over Mexico’s Axel Aragón by technical decision in October 2019 and now faces a 21-year-old Ecuadorian young man in Villegas (12-0, 4 kos).

The Puerto Rican won his belt by defeating Filipino Vic Saludar by unanimous decision in August 2019.

“I am very happy to return to the ring and defend my title in Panama. We are working very hard to keep this title in Puerto Rico,” said Méndez, the only Puerto Rican (men’s) world champion today.

Also in action on the show will be the former WBO Latino monarch at 126 pounds, Luis “Popeye” Lebrón (17-1-1, 10 kos), who will fight against the Colombian José Antonio Jiménez (22-10-1, 9 kos) ) at 122 pounds and 10 rounds.