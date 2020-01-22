Manager Peter Kahn adds Trinidad Vargas to growing stable

RINGSIDE

Renowned boxing manager and 2019 BWAA Cus D’Amato Manager of the Year Award Nominee, Peter Kahn continues his hot streak adding U.S. Amateur Standout Trinidad Vargas to his vast stable of world class boxers.

The 16-year-old Vargas, fighting out of Dallas, TX completed his status as an amateur with a record of 198-12, winning numerous national titles while fighting as a flyweight. With his birthday on June 19, the high school junior was too young to quality for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.

Vargas will continue training in Dallas with his father Nick Vargas guiding him before heading to South Florida where he will be trained by Javiel Centeno at the Sweatbox Boxing and Fitness Center in Davie, FL.

“Trinidad has all the attributes to become a world champion,” said Kahn. “While he turns 17 in June, Trinidad has a style that is much more inclined to the pro ranks than the amateurs. I look forward to working with him and his father as we launch his professional career.”

Among the world class fighters also training in Davie, FL and working with Kahn are Amir Imam, Emmanuel Tagoe and George Kambosos Jr. in addition to top prospects Xander Zayas and Nikoloz Sekhniashvili and the recently signed lightweight Charlie Sheehy, direct from the 2020 Olympic Trials.

Stated Vargas, “I’m excited to get started, I’ve enjoyed my journey as an amateur but know that with Peter in my corner I’ll have the backing of his expertise while fighting as a professional. I’m going to stay in Dallas for a couple months working with my Dad before moving my training to Florida.”

The oldest of four boys, Vargas first took a liking to boxing at the age of six and had his first competitive amateur bout at the age of eight.

Included among the accolades for Vargas while he was an amateur are; Two-Time Junior Olympic Gold Medalist, Ranked #1 in Six Different Weight Divisions (114 lb., 110 lb., 106 lb., 101 lb., 95 lb. and 90 lb.), International Bronze Medalist, Two-Time USA Boxing National Team Member, Five-Time Best Male Fighter Award at National Tournaments and Under Armour’s Junior Boxer of the Year.