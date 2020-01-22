LeBron James leaves Ryan Garcia ‘Hyped’ after hand speed comments

SOCIAL MEDIA

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Ryan Garcia appears to have a new fan in superstar LeBron James after the NBA legend appeared to be impressed by the lightweight’s hand speed in training.

WBN’s world title prospect of 2019 and 2020, returns to action on February 14 against Francisco Fonseca.

Garcia defends his WBC Silver title and WBO NABA lightweight straps.

Clearly in admiration of Garcia’s work rate – LeBron was seemingly a fan.

RYAN GARCIA – @KingRyanG

It’s not every day you receive compliments from one of sporting’s all-time greats. Obviously astonished from the response by the LA Lakers man, Garcia was quick to reply on social media.

Lebron James — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) January 22, 2020

This comment got me too hyped @KingJames pic.twitter.com/QEbE2ulyur — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) January 22, 2020

“LeBron James,” Garcia first tweeted before following up by saying, “This comment got me too hyped @kingjames.”

