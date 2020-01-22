John-Joe Nevin, James Branch feature at Cliffs Pavillion next month

RINGSIDE

📷 Hennessy Sports

The Essex Sporting Club launches next month with a quality line up.

Top-class boxing comes to the Cliffs Pavilion in Westcliff-on-Sea on Monday, February 17 with a bill featuring an Irish hero, an unbeaten Essex cruiserweight who turned down Love Island because he loves fighting, the return of ‘The Beast’ and a prospect from a famous fighting family.

John-Joe Nevin, silver medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, twice a bronze medallist at the World Championships and a European Champion as an amateur, was last seen outpointing Freddy Fonseca on Channel Five in December.

That results keeps him on course for a possible world title challenge in 2020 – and James Branch is another who hopes to be wearing a belt by the end of the year.

The 24 year old from Hainault has won all seven fights – and says he would rather fight than chase women on Love Island.

Branch was contacted about appearing on the show – and following in the footsteps of Tommy Fury – but for him, boxing comes first.

Tamuka ‘The Beast’ Mucha returns after a year away. The Reading welterweight was close to a shot at British honours before taking a break and while he was out of action. Paddy Gallagher, who has beaten over 10 rounds, got a shot at the British and Commonwealth belts.

Simon Corcoran completes the bill. He’s a 4-0 super-lightweight from fighting stock. Big brother Gary Corcoran challenged Jeff Horn for the WBO welterweight championship in Australia.