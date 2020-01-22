Eddie Hearn aims to make super-fight despite NOT promoting either boxer

World Boxing News

📸 Dave Thompson

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn has been vocal this week on putting together a fantasy super-fight in the future.

A women’s clash between Laila Ali and Claressa Shields, covered by WBN last week, has been making headlines of late.

Hearn was in-studio on SiriusXM’s The Ak and Barak Show yesterday where he stated his desire to make the collision.

The only problem is, Hearn doesn’t represent either fighter, so it could prove a difficult task.

Shields is currently promoted by Dmitriy Salita, whilst Ali is retired and not considering a comeback at this stage.

As stated by the legendary daughter of Muhammad Ali, Hearn would have to make Ali a huge offer of between five and ten million dollars in order to entice the ex-champ back.

“Who inspires me to come out of retirement at 42? – Do you have $5 million for me, do you have $10 million for me?

“Cause it’s going to take at least that to come get me,” Ali told Sirius XM last wee.

See below for a lot of juicy tidbits from the Sirius XM interview:

– Starting at 12:00, he starts discussing Al Haymon and a potential Joshua-Wilder showdown, mentioning that if Tyson Fury loses he expects him to step aside and not chase a Wilder trilogy but if Wilder loses, he will likely want a Fury trilogy. He also mentions that Deontay Wilder has done a great job raising his own star power but by using AJ’s name.

– At approx 26 mins in, he discusses loving the idea of a potential Laila Ali-Claressa Shields fight and reveals that he DM’d Laila last year about a potential comeback.

– At approx 29:30, he gives his candid thought on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the Royal Family.







