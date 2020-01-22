United States venues considered for Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev

World Boxing News

World Boxing News can reveal Anthony Joshua is not only considering United Kingdom venues for his forthcoming clash with Kubrat Pulev.

Following an IBF extension to the negotiation deadline, Joshua and his team are mulling over several site options.

This comes on the back of Pulev himself sharing a mocked-up poster of the clash taking place in Istanbul this May.

WBN understands New York and Los Angeles particularly – plus other US states, are also in the frame as AJ attempts to banish the horrific memory of his last appearance across the pond.

Bulgarian Pulev has been based in the country for his last two fights and has built a steady following in California.

Joshua blew his starring stateside role at Madison Square Garden last June. He was royally humbled by Andy Ruiz Jr.

Negating on doing his homework, the 30 year-old went in gung-ho with a known puncher. Joshua’s obvious fragilities then came to the fore.

Going back to the drawing board, Joshua hired a new coaching team and proceeded to work on a new plan to regain his titles.

Six months later in Saudi Arabia, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist did just that by jabbing and grabbing his way to victory.

Using the same tactics against Pulev will potentially go down like a lead balloon in America. But this hasn’t stopped Joshua’s representatives at Matchroom and DAZN looking into the possibility of another bout there.







WEMBLEY or TOTTENHAM

London remains the hot favorite to host Joshua vs Pulev, though, in what would be a homecoming return for the champion.

Without a fight on UK soil since Alexander Povetkin in September 2018, British fans are eager to see Joshua back where he belongs.

On the other hand – if a US deal works out, Joshua may well return to familiar ground a little later in the year. This would come in the form of a surprise rematch opposite Dillian Whyte.

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently informed Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel he’s thinking of giving Whyte a second chance in 2020.

“The name that always comes up is Dillian. The country will stop for that fight (Joshua vs Whyte 2),” said Hearn.

The pair met originally in 2015. Joshua took out Whyte in seven after being badly wobbled.

Since then, Whyte has gone on an eleven-fight winning streak. ‘The Bodysnatcher’ roundly deserves the opportunity to fight for a world title.

DILLIAN WHYTE FORM

(Since 2015 Joshua loss)

December 2019 – Mariusz Wach W (UD 10)

July 2019 – Oscar Rivas W (UD 12)

December 2018 – Dereck Chisora W (KO 11)

July 2018 – Joseph Parker W (UD 12)

March 2018 – Lucas Browne W (KO 6)

October 2017 – Robert Helenius W (UD 12)

August 2017 – Malcolm Tann W (TKO 3)

December 2016 – Dereck Chisora W (SD 12)

October 2016 – Ian Lewison W (RTD 10)

July 2016 – David Allen W (UD 10)

June 2016 – Ivica Bacurin W (KO 6)