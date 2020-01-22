Fresh Anthony Joshua talks with Deontay Wilder are simply FAKE NEWS

Phil Jay

Reports Anthony Joshua is locked in fresh talks with heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder are simply are a case of fake news.

Joshua spoke to Sky Sports earlier this week to spell out his intention to contact Wilder BEFORE he faces Tyson Fury on February 22nd.

The unified champion is hopeful Wilder will break a contracted agreement with Fury for a third fight later this year.

“We had (a) meeting to potentially put an offer in to solidify (fighting Wilder) before they have even had their fight. And before I have my next fight,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Everyone wants Wilder to win because (vs me) is what everyone wants to see. Wilder has a great right hand. I have a great left hand. It is a great boxing match

“We had a meeting about that. It has great potential. I heard have a third fight lined up towards the end of the year. But we have to throw a curveball in there.

“Something that gets Wilder’s attention providing he wins so that he thinks to himself, ‘Even though I have a rematch clause, I’ll see how I can manipulate my contract, get out of it, and fight for the undisputed championship’.”

Some took this statement as Joshua being in talks with Wilder when this just isn’t happening. WBN has confirmed no contact has been made and neither would any be welcome.

Wilder is fighting Fury next month and then again later in the year. That’s provided the loser envokes the clause inserted in the official documents between both sides.

“I don’t know what Anthony Joshua is talking about,” Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News. “We are not interested in any offer.

“Deontay’s and our focus is on Tyson Fury. At this moment, we are not focusing on anything else.”







Once again, Joshua is attempting to put himself in the frame for a blockbuster which has never been on the cards.

Similar to 2018 when talks intensified over the summer, Joshua and his team are attempting to detract from the real story.

That is the fact Joshua is set to fight Kubrat Pulev and possibly Dillian Whyte in 2020. The Londoner is one hundred percent out of the frame for Wilder or Fury until at least 2021, something his representatives are well aware of.

Speaking to the press regarding a clash that is not remotely on the cards seems standard practice, though. It follows Joshua’s promise to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. for a third time. This won’t be taking place anytime soon.

A battle with Oleksandr Usyk is also unlikely this year.