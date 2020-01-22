Abraham Nova impresses on Top Rank promotional debut

RINGSIDE

📷 Mikey Williams

This past Saturday night, Split-T Management’s world-ranked junior lightweight contender Abraham “Super” Nova was explosive in stopping veteran Pedro Navarrete in the 4th round of their scheduled eight-round bout at The Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

In round two, Nova landed a perfect left hook to the body that sent Navarrete to the canvas.

In round three, it was an overhand right to the head that put Navarrete to the on the deck.

In the opening seconds of round four, Nova landed three left hooks that dropped and eventually stopped Navarrete at 35 seconds.

Nova, of Albany, New York, is ranked number-seven by both the WBA and WBO is 18-0 with 14 knockouts.

Navarrete, who has fought three future world champions and five more foes that competed for world titles, is now 30-25-3.

Nova was making his Top Rank debut and is co-promoted by Murphy’s Boxing and 12 Rounds Promotions.