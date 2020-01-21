Conor McGregor calls Donald Trump ‘phenomenal’, one of USA’s G.O.A.T

SOCIAL MEDIA

MMA star Conor McGregor has given President Donald Trump his support in the latest tweet which saw him label the President as ‘phenomenal’ on social media.

On a day that coincided on an important day in American history – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – it also marked the third year anniversary of Trump getting elected into the White House.

The controversial leader celebrated his time in power whilst reminding Americans about the importance of the day itself, which led to an unexpected reply from the ‘Notorious’ McGregor.

It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

Trump said: It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY.

“African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great.”

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

NOTORIOUS – Conor McGregor

Responding to his tweet, McGregor referred to Trump as one of the G.O.A.T, saying: “Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA (Goat)







“Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him.

“No easy feat. Early stages of (his) term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America.”