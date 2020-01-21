Carl Greaves expecting Leicester sell out on March 14 at King Power

RINGSIDE

Carl Greaves reckons he has the fighters to make Leicester a big fight city again.

Greaves says he has a welcome headache ahead of his next show in the Walkers Suite at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, March 14.

He hasn’t got enough tickets!

Greaves expects a 650 sell-out and says that given the popularity of fighters such as Callum Blockley, Connor Ireson, Benn Norman, Joe Ducker and Kyle Haywood, he may look to stage shows at the Morningside Arena in the future.

Frank Warren has twice brought the BT Sport cameras to the venue for shows and further back, the Granby Halls was a famous fight venue.

Ring heroes Benny Lynch and Randolph Turpin fought there and on one of the great nights in the city’s sporting history, Chris Pyatt captured the WBO middleweight championship there in May, 1993.

The demolition of the Granby Halls meant Leicester fight fans had to travel to Nottingham and Coventry to watch Rendall Munroe in big fights, but now the Morningside Arena is there, Greaves says the city is ready to host big fight nights again.

He said: “I haven’t got enough tickets for the next one.

“The fighters are all asking me for more and I haven’t got them.

“People are going to be let down if I can’t find a bigger venue.

“It would be massive to put on a show at the Morningside Arena, one of my biggest ever shows.

“I have to decide whether or not I want to go for it, but the way the fighters are selling tickets, I may have to.

“I’ve got seven Leicester fighters and six more from around the area like Josh Quailey and Stan Stannard – and they all sell tickets.

“It would be big for the city, the fighters and my profile to put on shows at the Morningside Area, but I have to do my sums and decide whether I can do it.”