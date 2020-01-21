Anthony Joshua in shock plan to blackball Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury III

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua plans to make a huge offer to Deontay Wilder in a bid to railroad contracted plans for a third fight with Tyson Fury.

Despite Wilder and Fury being locked into an agreement, Joshua is unfazed by documents that the number one and two in the division have put pen to paper on.

In the deal, the loser of Wilder vs Fury II – which takes place next month, has the option of making a trilogy official in the aftermath.

Before any decision is made and the bout even takes place, Joshua wants Wilder to consider backing out of the handshake.

“We’ve had meetings. That same meeting with Usyk’s manager (in London this week). Afterward, we had another meeting to potentially put an offer in to solidify (a Wilder fight) before they have even had their fight. And before I have my next fight,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“We had a meeting about that. It has great potential. I heard (Wilder vs Fury) has a third fight lined up towards the end of the year. But we have to throw a curveball in there.

“Something that gets Wilder’s attention providing he wins so that he thinks to himself: ‘Even though I have a rematch clause, I’ll see how I can manipulate my contract. Get out of it and fight for the undisputed championship,” he added.

It’s a startling admission from AJ. The intent shows a complete disregard for his British rival’s negotiations with Wilder.

Fury and US promoter Bob Arum, alongside UK handler Frank Warren, have worked tirelessly on the deal over a period of twelve months.

Agreeing to delay the fight in order to make it a huge as possible, both teams meticulously mapped out how to give the fans a historic trilogy.

Three world-class encounters between two world-class heavyweights haven’t been seen since the days of Riddick Bowe vs Evander Holyfield.







CHANCES

Never-the-less, Joshua holds his own desires. The unified champ will seemingly make his move despite little chance of the offer being accepted.

One of the only ways it could happen is if Fury is willing to step aside. And only a massive rematch KO by Wilder could have such an effect on Fury.

‘The Gypsy King’ may well ask for one or two more fights to get back into the swing of things before eventually facing Wilder for the third time.

That way, things could open up for Joshua.

Discussing the possibility of facing Wilder at some point in the future, Joshua stated: “Everyone wants Wilder to win (against Fury). (This is) because (our fight) is what everyone wants to see.

“Wilder has a great right hand. I have a great left hand. It is a great boxing match.”