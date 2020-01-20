Tyson Fury to Deontay Wilder: Let’s make the rematch Hagler vs Hearns!

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

The promotion of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II is well underway after the pair faced off at the first press conference ahead of February 22nd.

The first bout saw Fury outbox Wilder for the majority of rounds but unable at times to cope with the ‘Bronze Bomber’s’ power. The lineal champion hit the canvas twice.

General thinking and when you compare the bookies, a firm belief is that the rematch will be a similar outcome.

However, it couldn’t be further away from the truth, according to the ‘Gypsy King’.

Fury wants Wilder to come at him in the ilk of Marvin Hagler’s famous barnstorming battle with Thomas Hearns.

“The consensus is either he knocks me out, or I win on points,” he said. “Usually when people have that opinion, it goes the opposite way around.

“I expect him to box and me to be looking for the knockout.

“He thinks I’m going to come out herky-jerky with my famous style. But I want him to meet me in the center of the ring and have a slugfest, best man wins.

“I didn’t have the gas to finish him in the last fight, but this time I can turn that screwdriver until he’s gone.

“Let’s make it a Marvin Hagler vs. Tommy Hearns type of fight. I’ll meet you in the middle of the ring on February 22.

“Just watch out for the right hand, because you’re going to sleep in two rounds.”

CHANGE

Fury recently made the shock announcement of replacing Ben Davison with SugarHill Steward as his head coach for the upcoming showdown at the MGM Grand.

Fury and Davison remain on good terms despite the split. Former world champion Andy Lee joins the new-look team and will assist Steward in camp and on fight night.







Many fighters have made their name at the Kronk Gym, including household names in Hearns, Julio Cesar Chavez and Wladimir Klitschko.

Following his controversial split-draw in Los Angeles against Wilder in 2018, Fury may be considering a new approach, hence a change of gyms and team.

While Wilder aims to make an 11th successful defense of his WBC heavyweight title, Fury bids to win the only world title to have escaped him in a career that has seen him previously unify.