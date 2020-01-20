Trainer Dave Coldwell discusses new partnership with Paul McCullagh

RINGSIDE

📷 Mark Robinson

Dave Coldwell’s 2020 has got off to a busy start and one of boxing’s busiest multi-taskers has bolstered his management stable with the addition of Ireland’s Paul McCullagh.

The big punching prospect, who has a vast collection of amateur honours, has now declared himself a professional and his career will be overseen by Coldwell and MTK Global.

Coldwell, who has guided many fighters to the most gloried heights of boxing, is excited to see his latest signing kick off his new adventure.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for myself to be working with a lot of great people,” buzzed Coldwell.

“Paul’s trainer, Jon O’Brian, is an old friend of mine and some who I respect greatly and when he came to me to discuss the possibility of working with him and Paul, it was an easy decision to make.

“To go one step further and get MTK Global is fantastic. They’ve been doing great things in boxing for a long time and I’m so happy to be working with them.”

On McCullagh’s potential, Coldwell explained, “He’s a fighter I’m very excited about and he ticks a lot of boxes in what I like in a fighter. He’s in good fights, he can punch, and he’s very hungry to succeed.

“The plan now is to get his career underway and get him the right fights so he can learn and pick up the necessary experience to push on further. It’s great to get 2020 off to a such a positive start and I’m always open to expanding my stable for the right fighters.”