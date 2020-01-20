Scott Quigg, Jono Carroll trade heavy fire on social media

SOCIAL MEDIA

Quigg vs Carroll – Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll have begun a social media slanging match in a bid to drum up support for their Manchester clash.

The pair of super bantamweight contenders traded heavy fire on their respective accounts with just over six weeks left until they swap insults for blows.

March 7 is the date pencilled in for Matchroom’s awaited return to Manchester Arena.

More bouts are expected to be added soon.

It’s already getting a bit tasty.

The winner of Quigg vs Carroll is expected to earn a world title shot.



QUIGG vs CARROLL. @scottquigg