Critter vs The Legionnaire: Chris Brackin to face Kyle Freiberg on March 14

RINGSIDE

RISING STARS CLASH CHRIS BRACKIN TAKES ON FELLOW YOUNG GUN KYLE FREIBERG FOR THE AUSTRALASIAN TITLE

They are two bright stars of the Australian scene. Between them, they’ve lost just once in fourteen bouts. Now they face each other.

Stanthorpe’s Chris Brackin vs Brisbane’s Kyle Freiberg, Critter vs the Legionnaire, action fighter vs action fighter, risk vs reward.

The reward – the super lightweight Australasian title belt.

The risk – It’s undoubtedly the toughest match of their respective careers.

Chris Brackin the former amateur star now rising prospect in the pro ranks has a perfect record eight fights, eight wins, each of those fights – crowd pleasers, all action, no backward step taken.

The stakes will be raised come March 14 – it’s his first title opportunity.

“This is the biggest opportunity of my career, to fight for an Australasian title is a dream come true,” Brackin said

“To represent my former home town of Stanthorpe and my current home city of Toowoomba and fight for one of the top belts in domestic boxing is an opportunity I’m going to take with both hands.

“With reward comes risk and no doubt Kyle Freiberg is the biggest test of my career but I feel I’m ready to step up.

“Each fight in my career under the guidance of coach Corb and Brendon we’ve stepped up each time and each time I’ve passed the test, hopefully I can do that again on March 14.

“We will leave no stone unturned, I’ll put everything into my preparation and come fight night if I perform to the best of my ability I believe the result will take care of itself.

“Adding further incentive this bout is on the Brayd Smith tribute show, Brayd and I share the same birthday and he was a role model to me as a youngster coming through the amateur ranks and he was always a big help to me so I’d love to win this title on his big night.”

Kyle Freiberg will travel to Toowoomba on March 14 ready to spoil the party. Like Brackin he is one of the young guns leading the next generation of fighters coming through the Queensland ranks.

Since turning pro in early 2018 the legionnaire has racked up 5 wins from 6 fights with 2 finishing by way of knock out.

Again like Brackin, this is Freiberg’s first title shot and he will come to town to upset the local boy.

“I’m confident in my preparation, so to me it doesn’t matter where I’m fighting or who, I’m there to get the job done and I will get the job done,” Kyle Freiberg said.

“It’s a big fight, I’m not a trash talker and always have respect for my opponent.

“He will be putting in the hard work to win I’m sure.

“Everyone will have to buy a ticket and come watch a great fight to find out how it plays out.”

This one promises to be a fans fight. Both fighters have a big following and passionate supporters, many are predicting it will be a fight of the year contender.

“Styles make fights and Chris Brackin and Kyle Freiberg make for an all action, fast and furious fight,” Promoter Brendon Smith said.

“Both fighters deserve this title shot, March 14 we find out who will seize the opportunity.

“This is a clash between two of the best young prospects in the country.”

Tickets for TGW & Smithy Bring the Big Fights 25 are on sale now from Smithy’s TGW Gym. $55 General $75 Ringside B $95 Ringside A