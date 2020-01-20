Callum Smith vs John Ryder 2 in the works, Anfield clash not expected

Phil Jay

📷 Mark Robinson

World Boxing News understands that a super middleweight world title rematch between Callum Smith and John Ryder is in the works.

The pair shared the ring on November 23rd of 2019, with Smith startlingly gaining a decisive unanimous decision in his hometown of Liverpool.

Ryder seemed to do more than enough to earn his first world crown, with WBN’s card of 115-113 to the challenger even a little generous to an out-of-sorts Smith.

Chasing a huge fight all year was thought to have had an effect on the mindset of Smith, going into what was a mandatory defense of his WBA title.

Previously, trainer Joe Gallagher had told WBN Smith would never fight Ryder. Such was their ambition to land one of the biggest fish in boxing.

In the end and with options fading, Smith chose a homecoming clash with ‘The Gorilla’. Sadly, he was seemingly bullied out of the victory.

Not so, according to the judges, who were all in favor of Smith taking the decision. Scores of 117-111 and 116-112 (twice) shocked the boxing world on the night.

Now, it seems Smith wants a definitive victory against Ryder as a return is being lined up by promoter Eddie Hearn.







ANFIELD

Despite Smtih pushing for an Anfield showdown with Canelo Alvarez, Gilberto Ramirez, Gennadiy Golovkin or Billy Joe Saunders, Ryder is likely to be next on the agenda.

WBN also believes the option of staging the bout at Liverpool Football Club’s famous ground is off the table – for now. The idea could be revisited once the Ryder saga is out of the way.

It’s only fair Ryder does get a second crack of the whip. Whether it takes place back at the Echo Arena or is moved to Manchester or London is the big question.

Surely, Ryder and his team will want the clash moved out of Smith’s backyard. Although ‘Mundo’ is the champion and still calls the shots.

After Ryder, and provided Smith comes through in better fashion, the doors may open up for a Stateside or LFC dream bout.

Canelo could face ‘GGG’ or ‘BJS’ on May 2 before Smith, whilst Ramirez is a future alternative should the WBSS winner eventually move up in weight.