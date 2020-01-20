Amir Khan signs with Flaminko Sports Management

SOCIAL MEDIA

Former world champion Amir Khan has announced he’s signed with Flaminko Sports Management to handle his marketing and PR in Pakistan and Canada.

Khan is currently on the lookout for a return to the sport after taking time out.

Fights with Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao have been on the Khan shortlist for years now, but neither has come to fruition.

Mayweather is set to return in 2020. Two more bouts are in the offing following retirement in 2017.

Pacquiao is a possible target for the ‘Money’ man.





