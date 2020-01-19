Tyson Fury meets ‘mentor’ who inspired multiple masturbation training

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams / Paramount Pictures

Tyson Fury met up with the man accredited with being the inspiration for his multiple masturbation training for Deontay Wilder.

‘The Gypsy King’ recently revealed he was whacking off seven times a day in preparation for the Wilder rematch. The pair meet again on February 22 in Las Vegas.

Fury had said: “I’m masturbating seven times a day,” Fury said at the LA press conference. “To keep my testosterone pumping. Pump it. Pump it!

“I’ve got to keep active. Keep the testosterone flowing. I don’t really know if any of it really matters on the night. It didn’t matter before.

“But if it’s going to give me an edge on winning this fight, then I’m willing to try it,” he added.

Promoters then released a video that morphed a clip from the hit movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ with Fury’s comments.

In it, Matthew McConaughey plays Mark Hanna, giving advice to the film’s star Leonardo DiCaprio, who portrayed stockbroker Jordan Belfort.

Whatever will help get the W on Feb. 22 … 🤷‍♂️ (via @Tyson_Fury) pic.twitter.com/ErcuK1xeWO — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 16, 2020

The script of the scene read likes this:

Mark Hanna: You jerk off?

Jordan Belfort: Do I…do I jerk off? Yeah. Yeah, I jerk off, yeah.

Mark Hanna: How many times a week?

Jordan Belfort: Like, uh…three…three, three, four…three or four times, maybe five.

Mark Hanna: You gotta pump those numbers up. Those are rookie numbers in this racket. I, myself, I jerk off at least twice a day.

Jordan Belfort: Wow.

Mark Hanna: Once in the morning, right after I work out, and then once right after lunch.

Jordan Belfort: Really?

Mark Hanna: Mm-hmm. Why? I want to. That’s not why I do it. I do it because I f***ing need to. Think about it, you’re dealing with numbers all day long. Decimal points, high frequencies, bang, bang, bang. Eh-eh-eh-eh. F***ing digits kick, kick, kick, all very acidic above the shoulders mustard s***.

Jordan Belfort: Mm-hmm.

Mark Hanna: Right?

Jordan Belfort: Mm-hmm.

Mark Hanna: The con can wig some people out.

Jordan Belfort: Mm-hmm.

Mark Hanna: Right? So you gotta feed the geese to keep the blood flowing. And keep the rhythm below the belt.

Jordan Belfort: Done.





Mark Hanna: This is not a tip, this is a prescription. Trust me. If you don’t, you will fall out of balance. Glitch your differential and tip the f*** over. Or worse yet, I’ve seen this happen, implode.

Jordan Belfort: No, I don’t wanna implode, sir.

Mark Hanna: No. No, you don’t.

Jordan Belfort: I’m in it for the long run, you know?

Mark Hanna: Yeah. Implosions are ugly.

Jordan Belfort: Yeah.

Mark Hanna: Pop off to the bathroom, work one out anytime you can. And when you get really good at it, you’ll be f***ing stroking it and you’ll be thinking about money.

PROFILE

Just days later, and Fury was rubbing shoulders with McConaughey in Las Vegas. The man whose ‘rookie numbers’ spiel continues to provide a running joke for the heavyweight.

Fury’s profile has skyrocketed in the United States since hooking up with Bob Arum. Situations like the McConaughey link-up will only add further fuel to the fire.

Tune in on February 22 for what will be the biggest top division battle for years on ESPN, FOX and BT Sport (UK) PPV.