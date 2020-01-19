Pro boxing returns to Taunton on Feb 21 after a 25-year absence

RINGSIDE

Professional boxing returns to Taunton next month after a break of more than 25 years.

Promoter Mo Prior has booked Wellsprings Leisure Centre for Friday, February 21 – and he’s expecting sell out for the first pro show in the Somerset town since October, 1994.

Prior, whose stable of fighters includes British and Commonwealth welterweight champion Chris Jenkins, has four shows pencilled in for the venue this year.

Prior is looking to push local ticket-sellers Dean Dodge and Paul Roberts on towards title contention.

Roberts has lost his last couple, but on both occasions, the 24 year old from Chard boxed out of his weight class.

At 8st 3lbs, Prior believes Roberts can win Southern Area honours. Ricky Little is set to defend against Sammy Cantwell soon and Roberts

could face the winner.

Dodge is the other big local draw on the value-for-money eight-fight bill put together by matchmaker Greg Steene.

Steene says he intends to put on 60-40 fights – and Dodge’s match with former English bantamweight champion Sean Davis fits that description.

Dodge turned over in 2017 after a 45-bout amateur stint that includes a stoppage of Harlem Eubank and he’s rolled the dice a couple of times

already in his 8-0-1 (3) pro career.

In only his sixth fight, he took on former Midlands title challenger Nathan Kirk and came away with a third-round stoppage – and Dodge

also stopped tough gatekeeper Lee Connelly.

Davis still represents a sizeable step up in class.

The 30 year old from Birmingham is on a losing run, but at his best, he was good enough to end the career of Jason Booth and go 12 rounds

with Thomas Patrick Ward for the British super-bantamweight championship.