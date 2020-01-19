‘Merciless’ Mary McGee in action on Feb 8 in homecoming show

RINGSIDE

Gary, Indiana’s “Merciless” Mary McGee returns to Northwest Indiana on Saturday, February 8th after capturing the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Junior Welterweight World Championship in her first title defense.

McGee has brought promise and pure happiness to Gary, IN with her December triumph and has always wanted to bring a world championship to her people, her city!

In early December, McGee mercilessly destroyed former champion Ana Laura Esteche to take ownership of the IBF light blue leather and gold belt, inspiring so much positivity to her NW Indiana town of Gary.

Come February 8, Hammond Civic Center in neighboring Hammond, IN will host an iconic night of action featuring 6 champions in 6 professional female bouts, 2 female world championship matchups, numerous international prospects, with a plethora of action in 1 ring on 1 night.

4 Champs Promotions, in association with DiBella Entertainment, Team Empire Management, McGee House of Champions, LRP Network, and #NextGenChamp present this International Showdown.

In the Main Event, McGee (26-3, 14 KO) proudly defends her IBF belt against Australia’s top ranked Super Lightweight Deanha “Silencer” Hobbs (8-1, 5 KOs).

The Co-Main Event will feature former champion Christina “Medusa” Linardatou (12-2, 6 KOs) in her attempt to regain the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Lightweight Championship in a bout opposite Prisca “Die Kriegerin” Vicot (11-6, 2 KOs) of France.

The always charismatic Melissa “Lil Miss Tyson” St. Vil (12-4-4, 1 KO), originally from Haiti, now residing out of Brooklyn, NY will bang in a 10-Round Lightweight matchup with Canadian contender Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (7-1).

Bantamweight Prospect Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges (3-0, 2 KOs), from Australia, makes her US debut in a 6 Round bout against Crystal “Baby Faced Assassin” Hoy (6-10-4, 3 KOs) of Kansas.

Chicago’s very first female world champion and heavy-handed boxer Leatitia “Baby Girl” Robinson (15-1, 9 KOs) makes her return to the ring, after a 10 year hiatus, in a 6-Round fight with New York’s Claire Hafner (4-2).

Robinson captured the International Women’s Boxing Federation (IWBF) Middleweight title in 2002 before claiming the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Middleweight championship in 2004 and held on to it tightly until 2006.

Chicago’s Northwest suburban “Savage” Sarah French (4-2-1) has also been added to the show lineup, after her International Boxing Organization (IBO) Welterweight championship challenge with Hannah Rankin in Scotland. The opponent will be named soon.

Team Empire Management Owner Brian Cohen stated, “Northwest Indiana is getting the finest piece of pie it may ever taste with their champion’s return. Mary is a talented boxer and now an honorable champion! Mary wanted to bring a championship to her hometown and I am more than ecstatic to be able to bring her wishes to her people.

Cohen continued, “We are bringing all walks of life to Hammond, Indiana for a one-of-a-kind show and experience that you will NOT want to miss! Hammond Civic Center is going to be banging! There is only one place to be on February 8! Hammond Civic Center! Be here to celebrate first-hand and live with your champ!”

Special appearances by former World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Middleweight Champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon-Espinoza and former World Boxing Council (WBC) Middleweight Champion Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis.



Additional bouts will include:

* World Ranked Super Welterweight Charles Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio

* Unbeaten Middleweight Isaiah Steen (13-0, 10 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio

* Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Super Lightweight Rolando Vargas (4-0, 4 KOs)

At this History in the Making Event, Doors Open at 4:00 pm. Preshow starts at 5:00 with First Bell at 6:00 pm.

Hammond Civic Center – 5825 Sohl Ave, Hammond, IN 46320