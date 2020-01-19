Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor 2 SHO PPV’s?

Phil Jay

All the usual signs are there as WBN Fighter of the Decade Floyd Mayweather prepares to unveil a blockbuster comeback double in 2020.

The boxing legend has been teasing fights for the past few months prior to revealing his desire to make yet another return to the ring.

With mountains of money to be made, Mayweather is ready to build on the $900 million-plus he pocketed between 2010 and 2019.

Two opponents are almost certain to happen in the coming months. Floyd is looking to repeat the two biggest Pay-Per-View sellers of all time.

Mayweather shared 4.4m and 4.6m sales respectively with Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao during the last five years. Both are on the cards to be in the opposite corner this year.

Taking to social media once again, Mayweather released a poster of a McGregor second clash. Just like he did for their initial meeting.

A second Instagram photo of a possible battle with Khabib Nurmagomedov is merely thought to be a smokescreen. The Russian simply isn’t a big enough name for Mayweather.

McGregor and Pacquiao tick all the boxes as Mayweather finally bids to bow out at the age of 43.

Pacquiao sometime over the summer is expected to be followed by McGregor later in 2020 – or vice versa.

One of those clashes should see Mayweather opening the new NFL Stadium in Las Vegas. The arena will become official this August.

The 70,000 purpose-built Allegiant Stadium, which will home the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, is an ideal way for Mayweather to finish his career.

Therefore, the 42-year-old may opt to face the easier McGregor first in order to shake off the cobwebs. Pacquiao would then be on the cards for the new venue around October or November.







PAY-PER-VIEW

PPV projections would be over two million for both bouts. And with McGregor defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena, the interest could spike if Mayweather strikes while the iron is hot.

Without Mayweather, Pay-Per-View has struggled, especially with Canelo Alvarez moving to a non-PPV format on DAZN.

Demand will definitely be the to see Mayweather end a three-year boxing retirement. The end game will be 52-0 before sailing off into the sunset.

Two $100 million dollar checks are already being written out but Showtime bosses. With Mayweather set to bank three of four times that at the very least due to overall sales.

It’s seen as the perfect moment for the return of the king, who would never pass up the chance to take home nine-figures for 36 minutes’ work.