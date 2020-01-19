Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 official for BT Sport Box Office on Feb 22

World Boxing News

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II has been officially confirmed on BT Sports Box Office in the UK, as WBN mentioned on site early last week.

Following a bidding war with Sky. BT Sport beat off stiff competition to land the heavyweight blockbuster for their paid platform.

Under the terms of an ongoing deal with Frank Warren, BT Sport had first refusal to match any bid from Sky. It’s rumored Fury turned down up to $10 million to keep the clash on BT.

In a statement released on Sunday, BT Sport said the following:

Bronze Bomber 🆚 Gypsy King

KO power 🆚 Elite boxing IQ

Undefeated 🆚 Undefeated#WilderFury2 is one of the most anticipated rematches in heavyweight history, and it's live on BT Sport Box Office on February 22 👊 pic.twitter.com/f4olQQfyXP — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) January 18, 2020

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office HD.

The pair’s first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw. Fury outboxed the WBC heavyweight champion despite suffering two knockdowns.

And the duo will lock horns again at the MGM Grand Garden Arena due to the result of the first bout.

It’s one of the most anticipated rematches in heavyweight history.

TICKETS & INFO

The long-awaited rematch of heavyweight titans is set. Undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, February 22.

The fight is live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.

Tickets are on sale NOW. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. Firstly, the event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions. Also TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. It has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22.