WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight (JAN 2020): Tyson Fury rated No.1, above Oleksandr Usyk

📸 Mikey Williams

World Boxing Council chiefs have released the latest round of heavyweight rankings with forthcoming challenger Tyson Fury leading the way.

As former number one Dillian Whyte is now the interim title-holder, the Briton drops from his position.

This leaves Fury to secure the top spot ahead of his rematch with champion Deontay Wilder.

Entering the ratings at number three on the back of his debut at 200 pounds plus, Oleksandr Usyk moves up one place.

Oscar Rivas is at three, whilst Luis Ortiz and ex-unified ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. are fourth and fifth respectively. Both fought for world crowns in their last bouts.

New Yorker Adam Kownacki remains rooted in the top ten, alongside Croatian hope Filip Hrgovic. Ex-world champions Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin come next.

New contenders Michael Hunter, Daniel Dubois, and Joe Joyce all make moves in the voluntary positions.

The evergreen Derek Chisora is at thirteen, with Anthony Joshua’s expected opponent Kubrat Pulev at fourteen.

Rounding off the positions for a potential shot at the green and gold strap is one-time European champion Agit Kabayel.

WBC TOP 40 (Jan 2o20)

CHAMPION: Deontay Wilder

Interim CHAMPION: Dillian Whyte

1/ Tyson Fury (GB)

2/ Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3/ Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada)

4/ Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

5/ Andy Ruiz Jr. (Mexico/US)

6/ Adam Kownacki (US)

7/ Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

8/Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

9/ Alexander Povetkin (Russia)

10/ Michael Hunter (US)

11/ Daniel Dubois (GB) COMM/BBBofC/SILVER

12/ Joe Joyce (GB)

13/ Dereck Chisora (GB)

14/ Kubrat Pulev (Bulgaria)

15/ Agit Kabayel (Germany)

Voluntary Cut-off





16/ Dominic Breazeale (US)

17/ Charles Martin (US)

18/ Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US)

19/ Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

20/ Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

21/ Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) NABF

22/ Marco Huck (GB)

23/ Hughie Fury (GB)

24/ Gerald Washington (US)

25/ Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

26/ Bryant Jennings (US)

27/ Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

28/ Zhilei Zhang (China)

29/ Simon Kean (Canada) INTL Silver

30/ Otto Wallin (Sweden)

31/ Nathan Gorman (GB)

32/ Jermaine Franklin (US)

33/ Petar Milas (Croatia)

34/ Tony Yoka (France)

35/ Junior Fa (New Zealand)

36/ Frank Sanchez (Cuba)

37/ Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)

38/ Cassius Chaney (US)

39/ Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan/US)

40/ Joel Tambwe Djeko (Belgium)

Next title bout:

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – February 22nd – Las Vegas.