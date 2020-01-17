Champion boxer realizes posting 185mph driving clip was WRONG move

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson / @RPrograis

A world champion boxer was roundly criticized recently for posting a video of himself driving at speeds of up to 185 MILES PER HOUR.

In a now-deleted post, Regis Prograis filmed his super-fast sports car zooming along the highway like a blur.

Prograis explained that the video was taken a while back and he wasn’t proud of it. Although the New Orleans man soon faced a backlash.

‘The wrong person got a fast car’, was also mentioned by the talented fighter.

Worried for his safety, fans urged Prograis not to engage in the same exercise ever again. Before too long, Prograis removed the clip.

The social media sharing came just weeks after Errol Spence Jr. was injured when spinning his Ferrari in Texas.

Spence was amazingly unhurt. A situation credited largely to the unified welterweight title-holder NOT wearing a seatbelt.

Suffering only superficial injuries to his face, Spence is due back in the ring over the next few months. The crash could have been a lot worse, though.

The mental scars of surviving such a wreck, which was also caught on camera, maybe a longer process for ‘The Truth’ to deal with.

Speaking about his experience for the first time at the back end of 2019, Spence still looked shaken about his ordeal.

Charges of driving under the influence of alcohol are still pending.







FUTURE

Currently contemplating his next move, ‘The Rougarou’ improved his standing in the sport last year with a world title run and place in the World Boxing Super Series final.

Losing out to Josh Taylor by the finest of margins, Prograis is now recognized as one of the best 140 pounders on the planet.

A free agent, there’s been some huge interest in signing the 30-year-old. Clashes against Jose Ramirez and Jorge Linares are rumored.

Top Rank and Golden Boy, alongside Matchroom Boxing, are the favorites to snap Prograis up after his success in 2019.

A final decision on the next move of Prograis is expected soon.