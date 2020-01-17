MTK announce Newcastle show for February 29 at Eagles Arena

RINGSIDE

Another action-packed instalment of #MTKFightNight will head to Newcastle for a huge show at the Eagles Community Arena on February 29.

The event will be live worldwide on IFL TV, and see a return to the North East following a series of fantastic shows in 2019.

A fantastic local derby sees unbeaten Chad Ellis (9-0) challenge Ellis Corrie (4-1-1, 1 KO) for the Northern Area welterweight title, while hugely-popular Benwell star Joe Laws (8-0, 4 KOs) is in action too.

Also on the card will be April Hunter, Adam Gair, Steve Robinson, Basi Razaq, Alex Farrell, Lawrence Osueke, Anthony Ornsby and Tom Hill, with more fighters to be announced.

Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Newcastle for another big show to kick off 2020. We had a number of brilliant events there in 2019 and we’re confident this will be another superb event.

“The North East scene is booming with talented stars at the moment and we’re excited that plenty of them will be showcasing their skills on this bill. It’s certain to be a night to remember.”

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased from mtkglobal.com/mtk-events/mtk-fight-night-newcastle-29-02-20/.